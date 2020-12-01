building a better bay area

Giving Tuesday: Taxpayers can get up to $300 deduction for donating to charity

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You might be gloating over how much you're saving on Cyber Monday deals, but you might be overlooking a great deal.

It's a tax break for giving to charitable organizations. It could give a much need boost to those in need in our pandemic ravaged economy, which is part of Building A Better Bay Area.

As you add up how much you've saved, the best deal of all could be a special tax break Congress included in its pandemic relief bill.

RELATED: Some Americans facing uncertain future as federal COVID-19 unemployment assistance programs run out

"The CARES Act actually enacts a new provision that is going to allow individual taxpayers to deduct up to $300 on cash contributions made by check or credit card or debit card to a qualifying charity," explained Caroline Chen, asst. professor of accounting at San Jose State University.

After tax reform three years ago, nine out of 10 taxpayers stopped itemizing donations. But this is a one-time deduction everyone can take this year, even if you take the standard deduction.

It also has a potential multiplier effect as foundations or other major funders evaluate which organizations to support.

"They'll look and see how their fundraising, how nonprofits' fundraising is going, how much support they have through individual donations, and they'll make decisions about how to fund those organizations, using that information," said Kyra Kazantzis, CEO of the Silicon Valley Council of Nonprofits.

RELATED: Keeping the holidays happy: Bay Area organizations rely on virtual efforts to get toys to kids
EMBED More News Videos

From Salvation Army to local fire stations, collecting toys for kids this holiday season has become difficult amid the coronavirus pandemic. To make up for the lack of donations given so far, groups are finding ways for you to contribute online.



COVID-19 made it impossible for nonprofits to raise money from golf tournaments or dinners. Every contribution, large or small, helps. Individual donations frequently make up 50 to 70% of a nonprofit's budget.

How can you make a difference? Tuesday is ABC7's Day of Giving. We'll be sharing the meaningful work of Bay Area nonprofits you may want to consider supporting.

"Let's put aside a little bit of money so that we can donate to the causes that we really care about and support the community around us," said Kyra Kazantzis.

Full list of Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season here.

See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.



Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybuilding a better bay areacharityirstaxesday of givingu.s. & worldnonprofitdonationscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
NorCal nonprofit prepares students with work readiness skills
This vaccine could reduce 'severity and mortality' of COVID-19
All Bay Area in most restrictive purple tier except 1 county
SF launches team to respond to mental health, addiction calls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC7's Day of Giving: How to help in your community
EXCLUSIVE: SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bank of America CEO in hot seat over emptied EDD accounts
Gov. Newsom considers stay-at-home order for most of CA
CA is getting 327K doses of Pfizer vaccine; who will get it first?
NorCal nonprofit prepares students with work readiness skills
Show More
This vaccine could reduce 'severity and mortality' of COVID-19
COVID-19 updates: Santa Clara Co. issues fines for safety violations
Newsom: California to receive 327K doses of COVID vaccine
Houston doctor hugs COVID-19 patient in ICU on Thanksgiving
Boy celebrates birthday with city after losing both parents
More TOP STORIES News