Bay Area drag personalities encourage LGBTQ community to vote

Some well-known personalities, including Kylie Minono, Per Sia and Yves Saint Croissant, hit the streets of San Francisco and Oakland yesterday, as part of the Drag Out the Vote campaign.
Ambassadors particularly wanted to reach out to the LGBTQ community, where one in five people are not registered to vote.
On this #NationalComingOutDay Bay Area Drag Out The Vote Ambassadors are taking to the streets to help you register to vote!— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) October 11, 2020
DYK: 1 in 5 LGBTQ+ 🏳️🌈 people is not registered?
(That’s me & @realJuicyLiu hosting at @tafestival in 2019! 😊) pic.twitter.com/hrn0arp50O
"When they don't feel like they can make a change in the world, that's when they're going to sit out the election," said Juicy Liu, an ambassador for Drag Out the Vote. "I'm out here to tell them, 'No honey. You need to come out and vote."
Sunday's event coincided with National Coming Out Day. Organizers said it was the perfect time to reinvigorate local voters.
The deadline to register to vote in California is Monday, October 19.
