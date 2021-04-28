Millions of South Bay residents being asked to cutback, conserve water

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10551769" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Folsom Lake in Granite Bay, California, north of Sacramento in the Sierra foothills, has such low water levels from the winter drought, that a super bloom of bright purple lupine is capturing visitors' attention instead at the Beeks Bight nature area.