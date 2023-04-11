Santa Clara Co. to vote on easing drought-related restrictions: Here's what that means for you

Following the historic rainfall, Santa Clara County may join other counties in the Bay Area easing drought-related restrictions.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Following the historic rainfall, Santa Clara County may join other counties in the Bay Area easing drought related restrictions.

The Senior Water Resources Specialist with Valley Water, Neeta Bijoor, said since March 16, Santa Clara County has been out of a drought.

On Tuesday, Santa Clara Valley Water's Board of Directors will vote on reversing their emergency drought restriction which would end the 15% call for water reduction.

"If we rescind our mandatory water reduction call, that would mean that the retailers who have actions in place, for example surcharges, may end those as well," Bijoor said.

Valley Water sells water to retailers who then sell that water to the public.

At Lake Almaden, homeowners say their water bills are outrageous. Lifting drought restrictions and possibly surcharges would mean great relief to their pockets.

Sandra Livinghouse lives on two thirds of an acres in Los Gatos.

"I had a $1,000 water bill at one time," Livinghouse said.

She said the pricing needs to be relieved.

"You know I've had a lot of training now on how to save water- I hardly ever put on the sprinklers I'm hand watering like crazy it takes me hours to water," Livinghouse said.

San Jose couple Tami and Chuck Hanson got rid of their backyard lawn in 2020.

Tami Hanson said at one point they received a bill as high as $500.

They have received surcharges on every water bill since drought restrictions were put in place in June of 2021.

"But the normal, it's still $290, $300 you know which is still quite a bit. You know when we're used to paying $70, $80 a month you know $150 every two months," Tami Hanson said.

And because of all the rain, other Bay Area agencies are easing mandatory water restrictions.

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission will likely rescind a surcharge. If so- that will save San Francisco households 15% on their bills starting next month.