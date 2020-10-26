wind

Coolest lows of the season to send chill over Bay Area this week as fire danger decreases

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Calmer and much cooler nights are ahead for the Bay Area after powerful winds triggered critical fire danger and PG&E Power shutoffs to thousands in the region, says ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

"We are going to get rid of some of the high fire danger, but no completely until Wednesday," added Nicco.

Red Flag Warning was extended through 5 p.m. Monday for the coast and lower elevations.



It is still in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday for the Diablo Range, East Bay Hills and North Bay Mountains.

The Bay Area woke up to the strongest winds of the season and extremely dry weather Monday.

"The dew points were below zero in parts of the North Bay Monday morning," said Nicco. That's even drier than most deserts."

"Even when the winds start to calm down 11 a.m. Monday -- it's still going to be very dry through the evening, overnight hours tomorrow," said Nicco.

Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows temperatures will dip into the 30s and 40s on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

"Because this air is so dry, we are talking about temperatures that will warm nearly 40 degrees from morning into afternoon, said Nicco. "We will drop down to closer to average temperatures Friday. It looks really nice for Halloween."

