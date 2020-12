COVID-19 outbreak reported at East Bay prison where Lori Loughlin is serving her sentence

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- There's a COVID-19 outbreak at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin.A total of 185 of nearly 900 inmates and three staff members have been infected.Bay Area activists warned officials at the low security facility of the danger of the coronavirus in prison.Recent inmates include actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, who were serving sentences related to the college admissions scandal.Huffman has been released. Loughlin is scheduled to be released on Monday, Dec. 28.The prison houses nearly 900 women.