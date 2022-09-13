New wildfire forces evacuations in Placer County, shuts down both directions of I-80

A new fire broke out in Placer County Tuesday afternoon, forcing evacuation orders and closure of Interstate 80 in the area.

CAL FIRE says the blaze is burning near Interstate 80 and Ridge Road in the Dutch Flat area. As of 3:02 p.m., the fire has burned 25 acres and is 0% contained.

Placer County Sheriff's Department says residents in the area of Ridge Road, Frost Hill Road, Murry Ranch Road are being evacuated.

Sheriff's officials say a temporary evacuation center has been set up at the Sierra Vista Community Center on 55 School Street in Colfax.

As of 3:15 p.m., I-80 is closed in both directions, according to Caltrans. Eastbound I-80 is closed at Colfax and westbound I-80 is closed at the SR-20 separation.

