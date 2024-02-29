3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Discovery Bay, felt across East Bay: USGS

  • Watch Now

KGO logo
Thursday, February 29, 2024
DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Discovery Bay in Contra Costa County Wednesday evening, according to USGS.

The quake hit at around 6:20 p.m. It had a depth of seven miles, the USGS said.

There is no word of any injuries or damage.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world, and click here for more information on disaster preparedness.

