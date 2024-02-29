3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Discovery Bay, felt across East Bay: USGS

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Discovery Bay in Contra Costa County Wednesday evening, according to USGS.

The quake hit at around 6:20 p.m. It had a depth of seven miles, the USGS said.

There is no word of any injuries or damage.

