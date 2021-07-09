CA Quake: Lake Tahoe resident describes 'roller' wave on lake as earthquake hit

He said it was one of the "biggest jolts" he's felt in a long time.
RELATED: CA quake: Several earthquakes centered near California-Nevada border felt across SF Bay Area
"It literally shook from side to side, took two to three seconds, and second jolt came through, so definitely an impressive hit for Tahoe," Cooper said.
He joined ABC7 by phone Thursday and said he even saw a "roller" wave on the lake, moving from north to south, as the earthquake hit.
"You might've wanted to be on surf board about 20 minutes ago on the South Shore. You might have caught a good wave," he said.
He said quakes in the area tend to be short and fast, but this one was slow and steady.
At the ski slopes, Cooper said trams and lifts at Northstar in Truckee are running this time year, despite the summer season, and when a quake hits, they have to stop running and be inspected.
WATCH: California Dreaming: Earthquakes and the danger we live with every day
"That was a shaker for Lake Tahoe for sure," he said.
The magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit just before 4 p.m. Thursday and was centered near Walker, Calif. in Mono County, near the border of California and Nevada.
Since the quake there have been at least 40 aftershocks near the epicenter.
The aftershocks have ranged from 3.0 to 4.6 in magnitude.
Watch the entire interview with Kevin Cooper in the media player above.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- MAP: Significant San Francisco Bay Area fault lines and strong earthquakes
- Most powerful earthquakes in California history above 7.0 magnitude
- Earthquake scale: How they are measured and what the magnitude and intensity scales mean
- What is an earthquake? This is what happens when the ground starts to shake
- California Dreaming: Earthquakes and the danger we live with every day
- From the Archives: ABC7's Peabody Award winning coverage of 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake
- PHOTOS: The Loma Prieta Earthquake
- What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
- Prepare NorCal: Disaster Preparedness Resources
- Pet preparedness: How to keep your furry babies safe during a disaster or emergency
- A look into ShakeAlert warning system after 6.0 NorCal quake notification rattles Bay Area
- Prepare NorCal: Disaster Preparedness Resources
- ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect' provides in-depth coverage on Bay Area's readiness for the next major earthquake