LIST: East Bay parks to close due to high fire risk, Excessive Heat Warning on Labor Day weekend

But some shoreline parks and swimming facilities will remain open

KGO logo
23 minutes ago
Both the city of Walnut Creek and the city of Concord are shutting down their open spaces temporarily because of the excessive heat warning.

EAST BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- The East Bay Regional Park District announced late Thursday evening, it will be closing dozens of open space areas this Sunday and Monday during the Labor Day weekend due to possible high-fire risk amid an Excessive Heat Warning.

LIVE: Track real-time temperatures amid Bay Area heat wave

Temperatures in the East Bay are expected to be over 90 degrees and reach the 100s in the farthest inland areas such as Concord, Dublin, Pleasanton, Livermore and Walnut Creek.

Many of the EBRP-owned parks will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5, according to Dave Mason and the park district's fire chief.

On Thursday, ABC7 was in Walnut Creek when both the City of Walnut Creek and City of Concord announced it shut down its open spaces that day due to the Excessive Heat Warning. They will be closed through Labor Day weekend.

RELATED: Flex Alert issued in California as parts of state could see 8 consecutive days of triple-digit heat

The following parks will be closed on Sunday and Monday:

  • Wildcat Canyon
  • Tilden
  • Botanic Garden
  • Sibley
  • Huckleberry
  • Claremont Canyon
  • Reinhardt Redwood
  • Leona Canyon
  • Anthony Chabot

    • (except Campground)

  • Five Canyons
  • Lake Chabot
  • Kennedy Grove
  • Sobrante Ridge
  • Sunol
  • Ohlone
  • Mission Peak
  • Vargas Plateau
  • Garin/ Dry Creek Pioneer
  • Pleasanton Ridge
  • Dublin Hills
  • Sycamore Valley
  • Bishop Ranch
  • Las Trampas
  • Briones Regional Park
  • Crockett Hills
  • Black Diamond Mines
  • Clayton Ranch
  • Contra Loma
  • Thurgood Marshall
  • Deer Valley
  • Round Valley
  • Morgan Territory
  • Brushy Peak
  • Vasco Hills
  • Vasco Caves
  • Shadow Cliffs
  • Waterbird
  • Roberts
  • Diablo Foothills
  • Nejedly Staging Area located in Carquinez Strait

    • BAY AREA HEAT WAVE: Conserving energy, cooling centers, and resources for homeless

    The park district says no one is allowed to enter the parks. They warn in an event of an emergency, if someone is in a closed park, police and firefighters may not be able to find and evacuate people.

    However, shoreline parks will remain open:

  • Antioch Oakley Shoreline
  • Big Break
  • Bay Point
  • Martinez/Carquinez

    • (not Crockett Hills)

  • Point Pinole
  • Miller Knox
  • Point Isabel
  • McLaughlin East Shore State Park
  • Judge John Sutter
  • Crown Beach
  • Martin Luther King Jr.
  • Oyster Bay
  • Hayward Shoreline
  • Coyote Hills
  • Ardenwood Historic Farm
  • Dumbarton Quarry Campground

    • The following swim facilities will remain open:

  • Lake Temescal
  • Castle Rock Pool
  • Cull Canyon
  • Don Castro
  • Quarry Lakes
  • Lake Del Valle

    • The East Bay Regional Parks provided some tips for the public during the Excessive Heat Warning:

  • Cancel outdoor activities during the hottest times of the day
  • If you do visit open parks, visit early in the day when it is cooler and bring plenty of water
  • Stay hydrated in a cool place
  • Find places with air conditioning. Libraries, shopping malls, and community centers can provide a cool place to take a break from the heat. Please seek out cooling centers in your area.
  • If you're outside, find shade.
  • Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face
  • Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing
  • Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.
  • Do not use electric fans when the temperature outside is more than 95 degrees. You could increase the risk of heat-related illness. Fans create air flow and a false sense of comfort, but do not reduce body temperature.
  • Avoid high-energy activities. Check yourself, family members, and neighbors for signs of heat-related illness.

    • Video above is from a previous story

