LIST: East Bay parks to close due to high fire risk, Excessive Heat Warning on Labor Day weekend

But some shoreline parks and swimming facilities will remain open

Both the city of Walnut Creek and the city of Concord are shutting down their open spaces temporarily because of the excessive heat warning.

EAST BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- The East Bay Regional Park District announced late Thursday evening, it will be closing dozens of open space areas this Sunday and Monday during the Labor Day weekend due to possible high-fire risk amid an Excessive Heat Warning.

Temperatures in the East Bay are expected to be over 90 degrees and reach the 100s in the farthest inland areas such as Concord, Dublin, Pleasanton, Livermore and Walnut Creek.

Many of the EBRP-owned parks will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5, according to Dave Mason and the park district's fire chief.

On Thursday, ABC7 was in Walnut Creek when both the City of Walnut Creek and City of Concord announced it shut down its open spaces that day due to the Excessive Heat Warning. They will be closed through Labor Day weekend.

The following parks will be closed on Sunday and Monday :

Wildcat Canyon

Tilden

Botanic Garden

Sibley

Huckleberry

Claremont Canyon

Reinhardt Redwood

Leona Canyon

Anthony Chabot

(except Campground)

Five Canyons

Lake Chabot

Kennedy Grove

Sobrante Ridge

Sunol

Ohlone

Mission Peak

Vargas Plateau

Garin/ Dry Creek Pioneer

Pleasanton Ridge

Dublin Hills

Sycamore Valley

Bishop Ranch

Las Trampas

Briones Regional Park

Crockett Hills

Black Diamond Mines

Clayton Ranch

Contra Loma

Thurgood Marshall

Deer Valley

Round Valley

Morgan Territory

Brushy Peak

Vasco Hills

Vasco Caves

Shadow Cliffs

Waterbird

Roberts

Diablo Foothills

Nejedly Staging Area located in Carquinez Strait

The park district says no one is allowed to enter the parks. They warn in an event of an emergency, if someone is in a closed park, police and firefighters may not be able to find and evacuate people.

However, shoreline parks will remain open :

Antioch Oakley Shoreline

Big Break

Bay Point

Martinez/Carquinez

(not Crockett Hills)

Point Pinole

Miller Knox

Point Isabel

McLaughlin East Shore State Park

Judge John Sutter

Crown Beach

Martin Luther King Jr.

Oyster Bay

Hayward Shoreline

Coyote Hills

Ardenwood Historic Farm

Dumbarton Quarry Campground

The following swim facilities will remain open :

Lake Temescal

Castle Rock Pool

Cull Canyon

Don Castro

Quarry Lakes

Lake Del Valle

The East Bay Regional Parks provided some tips for the public during the Excessive Heat Warning :

Cancel outdoor activities during the hottest times of the day

If you do visit open parks, visit early in the day when it is cooler and bring plenty of water

Stay hydrated in a cool place

Find places with air conditioning. Libraries, shopping malls, and community centers can provide a cool place to take a break from the heat. Please seek out cooling centers in your area.

If you're outside, find shade.

Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Do not use electric fans when the temperature outside is more than 95 degrees. You could increase the risk of heat-related illness. Fans create air flow and a false sense of comfort, but do not reduce body temperature.

Avoid high-energy activities. Check yourself, family members, and neighbors for signs of heat-related illness.

