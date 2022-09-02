LIST: East Bay parks to close due to high fire risk, Excessive Heat Warning on Labor Day weekend

EAST BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- The East Bay Regional Park District announced late Thursday evening, it will be closing dozens of open space areas this Sunday and Monday during the Labor Day weekend due to possible high-fire risk amid an Excessive Heat Warning.
LIVE: Track real-time temperatures amid Bay Area heat wave
Temperatures in the East Bay are expected to be over 90 degrees and reach the 100s in the farthest inland areas such as Concord, Dublin, Pleasanton, Livermore and Walnut Creek.
Many of the EBRP-owned parks will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5, according to Dave Mason and the park district's fire chief.
On Thursday, ABC7 was in Walnut Creek when both the City of Walnut Creek and City of Concord announced it shut down its open spaces that day due to the Excessive Heat Warning. They will be closed through Labor Day weekend.
RELATED: Flex Alert issued in California as parts of state could see 8 consecutive days of triple-digit heat
The following parks will be closed on Sunday and Monday:
(except Campground)
BAY AREA HEAT WAVE: Conserving energy, cooling centers, and resources for homeless
The park district says no one is allowed to enter the parks. They warn in an event of an emergency, if someone is in a closed park, police and firefighters may not be able to find and evacuate people.
However, shoreline parks will remain open:
(not Crockett Hills)
The following swim facilities will remain open:
The East Bay Regional Parks provided some tips for the public during the Excessive Heat Warning:
Video above is from a previous story
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- What's a Flex Alert?
- Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?
- What everybody should know to help prevent hot car deaths
- Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats for swimmers
- Can you start a fire if you leave bottled water in your car?
- Can you bake cookies in a hot car?
- Facts and myths about sunscreen
- ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma shares scary heat exhaustion experience
- Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool without AC
- How hot summer weather affects your car
- Natural remedies for sunburn
- Heat hypothesis: The link between summer weather and aggressive behavior
- Tips to stay safe during the hot summer months
- Why it's harder to cool off in humidity
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live