easter

Easter 2020: Santa Rosa Wildlife Preserve shares annual egg hunt activities with animals online

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Mr. Hare went missing on Easter day at Safari West in Santa Rosa. It happens every year, as part of a Easter celebration at the wildlife preserve.

Spoiler alert: Mr. Hare is actually a man dressed in a bunny costume.

In addition to the bunny search, the holiday tradition includes a look at animals at the preserve enjoying their Easter treats.

Safari West has been closed due to the pandemic but didn't want to end the yearly event, so they put it on social media for the first time to allow people to join in the search.

RELATED: Bay Area Easter celebrations adapting to COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders

Mr. Hare got lost at Safari West on Sunday morning while out hiding Easter eggs. In the video, two staff members search the wildlife preserve for the wayward rabbit. Along the way, we catch up with various animals, some devouring their Easter goodies, while others seem to have more fun playing around with them.

Animals featured in the video include a striped hyena, a warthog and patas monkeys. The video also shows a red river hog, a wild member of the pig family, really enjoying a dyed ostrich egg.

In the end, Mr. Hare is found safe. Staff at Safari West say they're getting him a GPS for next year.

You can watch the entire hunt for Mr. Hare and animals eating sweet Easter treats here.

RELATED: ABC7 presents 'Finding Faith: Glide's Easter Sunday Celebration'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssanta rosasocial distancingwild animalsholidayrabbitcute animalsshelter in placeanimalsu.s. & worldeaster
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EASTER
4 COVID-19 outbreaks in 1 county linked to parties, celebrations
At least 6 dead as tornadoes sweep through US south
Easter 2020: No contact, virtual holiday in Bay Area
ABC7 presents 'Finding Faith: Glide's Easter Sunday Celebration'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
COVID-19 vaccines and Remdesivir: Update on latest developments
More TOP STORIES News