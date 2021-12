EMBED >More News Videos Thieves stole $40,000 in merchandise from the Lululemon store in Santana Row and $7,000 in sunglasses from Westfield Valley Fair Mall in San Jose.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are investigating a new smash and grab robbery Thursday night.It happened at Quick Service Jewelry Design late Thursday inside the Eastridge Mall in East San Jose.Officers say four masked suspects entered the business with hammers and started smashing display cases.They took several items and then left on foot.No one was hurt.