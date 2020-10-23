Personal Finance

Thousands of California EDD unemployment cards frozen due to suspicious activity

By ABC7.com staff
At least 350,000 California unemployment debit cards have been frozen due to suspicious activity, including multiple claims from one household.

It's unclear how much money in benefits is on hold. But law enforcement officials say they've recovered fraudulent cards amounting to $20,000 each.

EXCLUSIVE: Insiders say California EDD unemployment benefit scam was get-rich-quick scheme

Officials say they're working hard to identify those who've been impacted by scammers.
If your card has been frozen and you have not received any messages from the California Employment Development Department you're advised to contact Bank of America at the number on the back of your card.


