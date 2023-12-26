  • Watch Now

Oakland liquor store burglarized after car drives through entrance; 3rd incident in 2 months: owner

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 8:43PM
Bay Area liquor store burglarized 3rd time in 2 months, owner says
Oakland police are looking into a liquor store burglary that happened in the early hours on Tuesday when a car drove through the entrance.
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police are looking into a liquor store burglary that happened in the early hours on Tuesday when a car drove through the front entrance.

It happened at Eddie's Drive In Liquors just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of College and Taft avenues.

"The group of guys came in and they slammed the door with their van, then got inside. Obviously they grabbed a lot of liquors, cigarettes, the money we have in the registers. This one is our third time in less than two months," said David Shrestha, the co-owner at Eddie's Drive In Liquors.

Oakland police officers arrived within 10 minutes of the alarm sounding off.

Police say the thieves used their get-away car to smash through the chain-locked doors to gain access to the store.

The owner says the robbers made off with top-shelf liquor and cash from the register.

He says the thieves were able to "smash-and-grab" everything in less than five minutes.

Shrestha says he suspects it's the same individuals who've robbed the store in the past.

