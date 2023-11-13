ATM found ripped out, smashed in front of last remaining Walgreens store in SF's Mission district

San Francisco police are looking suspects who ripped out an ATM at a Walgreens store in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are looking suspects who ripped out an ATM at a Walgreens store in San Francisco.

Video taken by ABC7 Mornings anchor Reggie Aqui shows the front of the Walgreen's on 23rd and Mission entirely broken open with a smashed ATM sitting right outside.

SFPD says it happened before sunrise on Sunday.

Officers say they chased two vehicles with several suspects inside, but lost track of them.

They say the same suspects also burglarized a nearby gas station right before.

Aqui says this is the last Walgreens store open in the Mission district. There were previously three locations.

Anyone with information is asked San Francisco police at 415-575-4444.

