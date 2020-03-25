Coronavirus: Carondelet High School in Concord keeping regular schedule with online classes

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- It's tough for schools to keep up with the shelter-in-place orders, especially at the high school level with college prep work on the line. Carondelet High School in Concord is running a full school day online with attendance taken for each class. The first bell is still at 8:30 AM.Student body president Natalie Ionescu said "I wake up and eat my breakfast and sit at my desk waiting for the zoom call. It's as simple as that."Elizabeth Chapanot, VP of academics and education technology said "we've kept the bell schedule and allow the students to be in class with the same hours as they would if they were actually at school. They just log in remotely. "In a marine biology class, students and teachers met online with the teacher instructing the students and the students delivering reports they were assigned. The teacher chooses what platform to connect to the class.Years of fires, smoke and power outages in the Bay Area motivated administrators at the all girls Catholic high school to up their technology game over the last few years. They said they were ready for this moment. The student council is still meeting. Trainers offer conditioning classes.Wellness counselors reach out online to give students support.It's been a week now with students keeping up with their usual school day and they are even still taking exams.Chapanot said " teachers are trying different strategies from watching them take the test on video to administering the test and locking the device so they can't wiggle. There's a lot of ways to do it. "Every student has a school issued device and the school has helped families without Wi-Fi to get it at their homes so everyone is included.