College students react to admission scandal with disgust

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- The whole college admissions scandal is striking a deep chord in college students-- especially those who are working hard to get a foot in the door at the local community colleges and Cal State campuses.One Diablo Valley College student said, "If you're maybe not as privileged then you have to work 10 times harder ".Another student, Jacob kasbohm, added, "Like, we work hard to get to where we are and where we want to be and it's a slap to the working class' face to think that other people that have the money and luxury can just pay to get what they want. "All of the students described excruciating pressure in high school to make the grade and get into a good college. But many were working as well, supporting families, as they study like crazy.DVC student Adrian Mendoza said "it's upsetting for me because I applied to other colleges too before I wound up at DVC and I think maybe that's the spot, it took a spot from a hard-working person. It's unfair to us who put in all the hard work to have someone with money one up us."Student Josh Martinez said, "Some of us don't have as big of a start as other people. Like we've got to start at the bottom and they are cheating. It's like cutting ahead of everyone in line. "Over at the Cal State East Bay campus in Concord, nursing students talked about the competition on their arduous quest for a degree.Student Nicole White said, "Schools are such a business now. It's heartbreaking. I have girlfriends who are done with their nursing degree but they are in $200,000 debt because they went to a private school to avoid waiting. I've been on this nursing journey for over five years. You study so hard, you give it your heart and soul and these parents-- well I'm so glad they got caught."