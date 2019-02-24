OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The Oakland Unified School District says talks with teachers have broken down, and that educators plan to continue their strike Monday.
The district released the statement saying negotiations did not happen on Saturday, and that they had broken down Sunday.
District spokesman John Sasaki said they are eager and ready for the negotiations to continue.
Parents of students affected by the strike have been dealing with daycare issues in different ways, including taking students into their own homes and watching them while their parents are at work.
