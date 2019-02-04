EDUCATION

Oakland teachers to release strike vote results today

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Thousands of Oakland families will find out if public school teachers have voted to go on strike. Teachers will reveal their decision at Oakland Tech High School today.

On Friday, students walked out of class at Oakland Tech to show solidarity with the teachers, saying their teachers should be able to afford to live in the Bay Area.

Teachers have been working without a contract since July 2017. They are fighting for smaller class sizes and higher salaries.

Oakland teachers want a 12 percent raise over three years. The school district is offering five percent. The district is facing a $30 million deficit. The school board says it will have to close some schools.

The union will announce the results of the strike vote at 4:00 p.m. If they vote to strike, the union says it would likely happen at the end of this month.
