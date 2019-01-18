Hundreds of teachers in Oakland walked out today demanding better wages and smaller classrooms. Teachers have been without a contract for a year and a half.The plight of teachers in Oakland echoes across most of the country."Classes are too big, we don't have a living wage, so it's hard to pay rent," said Quinn Ranahand as she marched alongside other teachers.Threatening to strike, some teachers today instead had a one-day walk out with the hope of getting the school district's attention.Parents with students at Oakland Tech were notified by the principal in advance.Students were given a modified schedule with substitute teachers and central office staff trying to fill in.Wages are almost always the sticking point in most negotiations. Oakland teachers want a 12 percent raise over three years, the district has proposed a 5 percent increase over three years. The gap is wide."That's a great problem. We work a lot, we do a lot of unpaid labor outside of the 8 to 3:05 and aren't getting enough for our in-class time," expressed Andrew Burt a teacher at Skyline High School.Teachers in Oakland make between $46,000 and $83,000 a year with an average salary of $64,000.Right now the issues are being discussed through a fact-finding process. The district says it will do what it can to avoid a strike."We want to head this off. We want to make sure that our teachers feel appreciated and valued and we want to make sure that they get a contract that they are happy with," said John Sasaki, Communications Director for the Oakland Unified School District.Teachers marched to the district offices where they were met by building security.Teachers and a few students instead left post-it notes in hopes of getting some of their messages seen.