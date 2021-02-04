building a better bay area

'It's aggravating': Parents of SFUSD students vent frustrations with continued school closures

"There has been a complete disconnect between what the parents and students of San Francisco need and what the school board has been focused on."
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- To say parents are frazzled over the school situation in San Francisco would be an understatement. On Wednesday the city filed a lawsuit against its own school board in an effort to reopen for in-person classes.

We heard a subtle tone of exasperation in Tom Soohoo's voice as he turned the camera in our live video chat to an image of his son in their San Francisco home.

"So, this is the makeshift setup we have for him," Soohoo said.

That video showed the eleven-year-old sitting at a desk in front of a computer. It is a better-than-average representation of what passes for public school in San Francisco during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's disappointing," said Tom. "It's frustrating. It's aggravating and it's tiring."

It is also one more unwanted byproduct of COVID-19 that has hit parents hard. They perceive their children falling behind and not learning efficiently while schools remain closed.

"If anyone thinks a six or seven-year-old can learn to read or write over Zoom they are kidding themselves," said Tommy Bettles. He quit his high-paying job to teach his seven-year-old son, Oliver.

"No teacher can be expected to understand what twenty little boxes are absorbing over Zoom."

Parental concerns reached a new high after the San Francisco Unified School District voted to change the names of 44 schools because of links to racism and slavery. The Board has also banned acronyms as a symptom of white supremacy culture.

"Is this time or place for that?" we asked Soohoo.

"Absolutely not. There has been a complete disconnect between what the parents and students of San Francisco need and what the school board has been focused on."

"The rest of the stuff you can save for another day," opined Sonali Chopra, who has two children.

RELATED: Schools can safely reopen even if teachers aren't vaccinated for COVID-19, according to CDC

They all support San Francisco's suit against its own school district to force teachers back into classrooms.

"It shouldn't be this way," said Chopra of her young son. "He should be able to go this school one block from us."

Parents say the continuing closure is not what they feel they paid for with their tax dollars, even in the midst of a pandemic. They want flexibility. They want to be heard.

"In the group of people making this happen, parents are not part of the conversation," said Bettles.

They are now, and speaking up, loudly. "What about kids with no computers?" asked Chopra. "That should be the priority. Getting them back on campus and getting them learning."

