Monday is last day to register to vote online, by mail in California

"I just wanted to drop my ballot in person this time instead of waiting for the mail. At least I would know it had arrived," said Angela Pownall-Elizalve.
Also not taking any chances and casting her vote early was Kristin Urquiza.
Urquiza made national news after her dad died of COVID-19. She voted with him in mind.
"I drove here in my dad's pickup truck and I listened to his favorite songs on my way here. I wanted him to be as close to me as possible," said Urquiza.
2020 ELECTION:CA Election 2020: Here's a roundup of everything you need to know
Statewide over 2.7 million ballots have been returned. Throughout the Bay Area, we are seeing an increase in early voter turnout compared to 2016.
UPDATE: Californians have now returned 2,752,035 vote-by-mail ballots! Make sure you make a plan to #vote & #voteearly! Find accurate election information at https://t.co/t6VIkUq6Cn #VoteSafeCA #VoteCalifornia pic.twitter.com/albhK56pBn— CA SOS Vote (@CASOSvote) October 17, 2020
"We have about a 23% turn out in San Francisco which is really good for this point in time," said San Francisco Director of elections, John Arntz.
In Santa Clara County over 70,000 ballots have been received.
VIDEO: What's the difference between an absentee and mail-in ballot?
"November two years ago at this point we had only received 0.16% of our returns, whereas we are closer at least 5%," said Shannon Bushey with the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters.
"We are 950,000 registered voters right now so that's a 10% returned," said Tim Dupuis with the Alameda County Registrar of Voters.
Monday, Oct. 19 is an important deadline, it's the last day where you can register online or by mail to vote in California.
This will be the first time San Francisco resident, Uri Dolez votes, "I knew that it was coming but I didn't know when. I've never voted in my life."
RELATED: Key dates and deadlines to remember in California
If you don't register by Oct. 19 you can still vote on Nov. 3.
"After tomorrow people can still register but they have to come to the voting center to do so. Or on Election Day come to the voting center or their polling place," explained Arntz.
John Arntz also encouraged voters to track their ballots here.
"Voters that are concerned about the post office or anything else with their ballots can track the status of their ballots on our website. There is a tool called the "voter portal" and they can actually see when we receive the ballot," said Arntz.
Statewide you can track your ballot here.
Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.
