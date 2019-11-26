yosemite

Elite climber falls from Yosemite's El Capitan, rescued by fellow climbers, including Alex Honnold

Image on left: This Jan. 14, 2015 file photo shows El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Image on right: Emily Harrington recovering after fall from El Capitan. (Image Left: AP Photo/Ben Margot, File/ Image Right: Tara Kerzhner)

FRESNO, Calif. -- A top climber was rescued Sunday after she fell while climbing El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

In a post on Instagram, Emily Harrington shared that she was attempting to scale a route on El Cap when she fell, "pinballing" down the rock. Harrington said somehow her neck hit her rope saving her life.

She went on to say she's extremely thankful to the fellow climbers who helped rescue her, which included Alex Honnold.

Honnold is the first person to climb El Capitan without a safety rope and was the subject of the 2018 documentary, "Free Solo."

According to North Face, Harrington's career accomplishments include free climbing El Cap in six days and becoming a five-time sport climbing US National Champion. Harrington has also climbed high altitude peaks in Nepal, China, Myanmar, Crimea and Morocco.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yosemite national parkyosemite national parkyosemiterock climbing
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
YOSEMITE
Yosemite National Park Leads the Way in Deaf Services
Zipline at Yosemite National Park
Man seriously injured after fall in Yosemite
10-Year-Old Climbs El Capitan in Yosemite
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US aid worker from SF killed in Afghanistan attack, Pompeo says
AccuWeather forecast: 2-moderate storm arrives today
Bay Area residents change plans ahead of storm
Flash Flood Watch for Kincade burn scar as storm approaches
White House lockdown lifted, Capitol evacuation canceled after airspace violation
Soaking rain to hit Bay Area for 1st time in 190 days
WATCH IN 60: Storm arrives today, Tartine reopens, Thanksgiving transit
Show More
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Blaze burning above Santa Barbara prompts evacuations
Berkeley yoga studios concerned about thefts
Recent deaths raise questions about pedestrian safety in SJ
Stray bullet hits Oakland resident inside home
More TOP STORIES News