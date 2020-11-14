'Extremely bogus': Elon Musk claims he tested positive and negative for COVID-19

Musk tweeted late Thursday night, writing, "Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for COVID four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse."
Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020
Musk says he took a rapid antigen test after experiencing cold-like symptoms.
He has repeatedly played down the severity of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.
Back in March, he even predicted there would be close to zero new cases in the United States by the end of April.
Of course, that prediction was wrong, as the number of positive cases in the U.S. continues to shatter records.
