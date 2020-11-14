elon musk

'Extremely bogus': Elon Musk claims he tested positive and negative for COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk was trending on Twitter Friday after a tweet that's raising questions about the validity of COVID-19 testing.

Musk tweeted late Thursday night, writing, "Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for COVID four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse."



Musk says he took a rapid antigen test after experiencing cold-like symptoms.

He has repeatedly played down the severity of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Back in March, he even predicted there would be close to zero new cases in the United States by the end of April.

Of course, that prediction was wrong, as the number of positive cases in the U.S. continues to shatter records.

VIDEO: California COVID-19 cases hit 1 million mark
EMBED More News Videos

California hit the unfortunate milestone of 1 million coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon amid talk of a possible new nationwide lockdown that could last six weeks.



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyelon muskcoronavirus testingcoronavirusu.s. & worldtwitterviral
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ELON MUSK
Tesla shares fall as Musk dampens Battery Day expectations
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket delivers communications satellite
Tesla employees tested positive for COVID-19 after Fremont plant reopened, report says
SpaceX Dragon capsule has docked with ISS
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom apologizes for attending birthday party in Napa County
CA health secretary updates small gathering guidelines
MAP: Everything allowed to reopen in Bay Area
Food bank tries to keep up with huge demand before Thanksgiving
CA health care workers deal with overwhelming stress amid COVID-19
Lifeguard takes off prosthetic leg to save driver as car sinks
Santa Clara Co. to suspend indoor dining as COVID-19 cases rise
Show More
Study: COVID-19 temperature checks not very effective
Fun facts about the number 13
Trump hails progress on vaccine in first remarks since loss
Interactive map: Here's every single movie shot in SF
COVID live updates: Bay Area counties to close indoor dining
More TOP STORIES News