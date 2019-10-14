2,175 pound pumpkin wins Safeway World Championship Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- A pumpkin weighing 2,175 lbs has won this year's Safeway World Championship Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay.The pumpkin was grown by Leonardo Urena from Napa who won the grand prize of $15,225. Urena says the money will go towards his kids education. His pumpkin will be part of this weekend's Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival.Last year's winner, Steve Daletas, grew a pumpkin weighing 2,170 pounds. It may sound big, but it's not the biggest. The world record is 2,624 set in Germany in 2016.Some of these pumpkins can grow by 50 pounds a day. Many in the crowd of a few hundred who made it out for the event, it's all about tipping the scale, hoping someone breaks the world record. But for a select few, they have a more specialized taste."I like green ones," says 8-year-old June Dalkert, not too concerned for how big the pumpkins get.Cindy Tobeck, who lives near Seattle, won this event in 2016. She says the massive pumpkins are a sight to see but comes with a lot of hard work and lots of luck."In the springtime, it gets really cold, so I need to keep it in a warmer environment. But it can also be very windy in the springtime, so I really test my engineering and carpentering skills when the winds pick up and are beating down my greenhouses every spring," says Tobeck.Earlier this year, Half Moon Bay's Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off was named as the first-ever recipient of the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth's (GPC) World's Top Weigh-Off site award spanning a 25 year period from 1993-2018.This inaugural award was presented to the weigh-off site that has weighed the ten heaviest pumpkins in the history of the site being part of the GPC," said GPC Historian Jack Larue. "In 2018, the GPC sanctioned 114 weigh-off sites worldwide," said Larue.The top ten pumpkins weighed at the Half Moon Bay site have a total combined weight of 20,414.0 pounds for an average weight of 2,041.4 pounds. The Ohio Valley weigh-off site came in second place with a top ten total combined weight of 20,282.0 pounds for an average weight of 2,028.2 pounds. In third place was the Stillwater Minnesota weigh-off site with a top ten total combined weight of 20,168.0 pounds for an average of 2,016.8 pounds.