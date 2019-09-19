Arts & Entertainment

'Hamilton' taking over ABC7 Midday Live tomorrow

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Broadway hit "Hamilton" will be taking over ABC7!

"Midday Live" will broadcast from San Francisco's SHN Orpheum Theater for a "Hamilton" takeover show tomorrow.

Check out live interviews with the stars of the show and get a look at the day in the life of one of their stars.

Go here to watch live at 11 a.m. for first looks and the takeover will be in full force at 11:30 a.m.

