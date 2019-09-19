'Hamilton' taking over ABC7 Midday Live tomorrow

"Midday Live" will broadcast from San Francisco's SHN Orpheum Theater for a "Hamilton" takeover show tomorrow.
Check out live interviews with the stars of the show and get a look at the day in the life of one of their stars.
Go here to watch live at 11 a.m. for first looks and the takeover will be in full force at 11:30 a.m.
🚨TUNE IN ALERT!🚨 Set your DVRs for tomorrow, Thurs 9/19 @ 11am for a @HamiltonMusical takeover of #MiddayLive on @abc7newsbayarea!— SHN: Broadway in San Francisco (@shnsf) September 18, 2019
Enjoy this sneak peek of #AndPeggyTour Music Director Lily Ling teaching @reggieaqui @MikeNiccoABC7 & @abc7kristensze how to beatbox! #HamiltonSF pic.twitter.com/eDFZzyINpg