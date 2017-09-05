Meet the cast! The #DWTS you know and love returns LIVE September 24 at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/WX0l3IhHtg— Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 12, 2018
These are the stars competing for the Mirror Ball this fall:
Evanna Lynch will be dancing with Keo Motsepe
Joe Amabile will be dancing with Jenna Johnson
Mary Lou Retton will be dancing with Sasha Farber
Nikki Glaser will be dancing with Gleb Savchenko
Nancy McKeon will be dancing with Valentin Chmerkovskiy
Alexis Ren will be dancing with pro Alan Bersten
Bobby Bones will be dancing with pro Sharna Burgess
Danelle Umstead will be dancing with Artem Chigvintsev
DeMarcus Ware will be dancing with Lindsay Arnold
John Schneider will be dancing with Emma Slater
Juan Pablo di Pace will be dancing with Cheryl Burke
Milo Manheim will be dancing with Witney Carson
Tinashe will be dancing with pro Brandon Armstrong
As with past seasons, the stars come from all over: Movies, television, music and sports. It includes Evanna Lynch, who plays Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films. Also dancing is Danelle Umstead, a paralympic alpine skier who is visually impaired and has Multiple sclerosis.Then there's Joe Amabile, a fan favorite from The Bachelorette known by fans as "Grocery Store Joe" because he owns a grocery store in Chicago. Get to know the cast better in the gallery above.
Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews return as co-hosts, and Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli return as judges.
Watch Dancing With the Stars on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC, beginning September 24.