ABC PREMIERES

'Dancing with the Stars' 2018 cast includes Evanna Lynch of 'Harry Potter,' Bachelor Nation's 'Grocery Store Joe'

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Legendary gymnast Mary Lou Retton will be dancing.</span></div>
A new season of Dancing with the Stars is almost here, and the cast was announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday.



These are the stars competing for the Mirror Ball this fall:

Evanna Lynch will be dancing with Keo Motsepe
Joe Amabile will be dancing with Jenna Johnson
Mary Lou Retton will be dancing with Sasha Farber
Nikki Glaser will be dancing with Gleb Savchenko
Nancy McKeon will be dancing with Valentin Chmerkovskiy
Alexis Ren will be dancing with pro Alan Bersten
Bobby Bones will be dancing with pro Sharna Burgess
Danelle Umstead will be dancing with Artem Chigvintsev
DeMarcus Ware will be dancing with Lindsay Arnold
John Schneider will be dancing with Emma Slater
Juan Pablo di Pace will be dancing with Cheryl Burke
Milo Manheim will be dancing with Witney Carson
Tinashe will be dancing with pro Brandon Armstrong

As with past seasons, the stars come from all over: Movies, television, music and sports. It includes Evanna Lynch, who plays Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films. Also dancing is Danelle Umstead, a paralympic alpine skier who is visually impaired and has Multiple sclerosis.Then there's Joe Amabile, a fan favorite from The Bachelorette known by fans as "Grocery Store Joe" because he owns a grocery store in Chicago. Get to know the cast better in the gallery above.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews return as co-hosts, and Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli return as judges.

Watch Dancing With the Stars on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC, beginning September 24.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdancing with the starsballroom dancingdanceABCbuzzworthyABC premieres
Related
How to play 'Dancing with the Stars' fantasy league
Meet the 'Dancing with the Stars' pros
Terrell Owens to team up with Cheryl Burke on 'DWTS'
ABC PREMIERES
Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian talk PI show 'Take Two'
Jesse Palmer talks about hosting 'The Proposal' on ABC
San Francisco man vyes for 'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin's heart
'Bachelorette' Becca on why this engagement is different
'Bachelorette' Becca follows her heart on night 1
More ABC premieres
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
K-Pop band BTS performing at Oracle Arena
'Bachelor in Paradise' betrayal? Bombshell after finale
Calling all actors! How to audition for an ABC talent deal
Chris Harrison talks about $100M season of 'MILLIONAIRE'
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek debuts beard
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Category 4 storm nears Carolina coast
Apple expected to unveil latest iPhones, Apple Watch and AirPods
AccuWeather Forecast: Autumn cold front is here
K-Pop band BTS performing at Oracle Arena
Pope summons bishops for abuse prevention summit
GM recalls 210,000 vehicles due to brake problem
Oakland house offered for free
South Bay neighbors on alert as family says pets targeted by pellet gun
Show More
Grass fire near Suisun City triggers air quality alert
Marshawn Lynch's high school photo may be the greatest thing ever
Vigil held for missing San Francisco man
Las Vegas high school put on lockdown after student shot, killed on campus
Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired at Downey Kaiser
More News