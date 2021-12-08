Discover the art of light at the Exploratorium's 'Glow' exhibit

Glow is an annual program at the Exploratorium that has expanded over the years and is now bigger and better than ever.
"Light is something that's all around us. It's illuminating. It's transformative," explained Exploratorium Art Director Kirstin Bach. "We'd like to think of art at the Exploratorium as being the same thing. As in being illuminating and transformative. It helps us see something new."
Find captivating light art that radiates through the space by talented artists Michael Brown, CHiKA, Nick Dong, Alicia Eggert, Ekene Ijeoma, Luke Jerram, Burt Libe, and Ames Palms.
Connect, play, and get inspired as you wander throughout the museum.
"For this year's show, we chose works that often are very reflective and sort of point to the way people are connected to each other," said Exploratorium Public Programs Manager Kathleen Maguire. "We think that is something people are looking to feel right now--a sense of connection and a sense of sort of re-emerging into the world."
Watch the ABC7 special above for a behind-the-scenes look at the luminous exhibit. Check out the calendar for illuminating adult and family programs, and don't miss this joyful seasonal expansion of the Exploratorium's iconic exhibits on light.
Get tickets here.