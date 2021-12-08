exploratorium

Discover the art of light at the Exploratorium's 'Glow' exhibit

EMBED <>More Videos

Discover the art of light at the Exploratorium

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- What better way to engage, discover, and get festive than at the Exploratorium. The galleries will shine bright this winter with an exhibit called "Glow."

Glow is an annual program at the Exploratorium that has expanded over the years and is now bigger and better than ever.

"Light is something that's all around us. It's illuminating. It's transformative," explained Exploratorium Art Director Kirstin Bach. "We'd like to think of art at the Exploratorium as being the same thing. As in being illuminating and transformative. It helps us see something new."

Find captivating light art that radiates through the space by talented artists Michael Brown, CHiKA, Nick Dong, Alicia Eggert, Ekene Ijeoma, Luke Jerram, Burt Libe, and Ames Palms.

Connect, play, and get inspired as you wander throughout the museum.

"For this year's show, we chose works that often are very reflective and sort of point to the way people are connected to each other," said Exploratorium Public Programs Manager Kathleen Maguire. "We think that is something people are looking to feel right now--a sense of connection and a sense of sort of re-emerging into the world."

Watch the ABC7 special above for a behind-the-scenes look at the luminous exhibit. Check out the calendar for illuminating adult and family programs, and don't miss this joyful seasonal expansion of the Exploratorium's iconic exhibits on light.

Get tickets here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscoartexploratoriumscience
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLORATORIUM
Capture a moment in time at 'Shadow Box'
​​'Super Science with Drew': Drew and the giant mirror
'Super Science with Drew': Spooky science
The Exploratorium celebrates the beauty of community space
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News