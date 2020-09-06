face mask

How to avoid acne, fogged glasses and other face mask annoyances

By
Fogged up glasses, ear irritation and even acne are just some of the annoyances that can sometimes come from wearing a mask.

"Wearing masks is essential to slowing the spread of COVID-19, but that doesn't mean you have to put up with the annoyances that come from wearing them. There are some simple solutions," said Lauren Friedman of Consumer Reports.

If you wear glasses or sunglasses and they are constantly fogging up, a mask with a wire sewn in at the top is your best bet. To properly wear that kind of mask, pinch the top so it fits the shape of your nose and tighten the sides for a snug fit.

You can also apply an anti-fogging solution to your lens or try wearing your glasses on top of your mask.

RELATED: What face masks work best?
EMBED More News Videos

What face masks work best? Watch to hear the answers straight from an expert.



For anyone who has found increased breakouts after wearing a mask, there is a solution.

"When you wear your mask for a long period of time, you sweat, which causes bacteria to build up. That can cause acne," said Friedman.

She recommends making sure your face and your mask are both clean before heading out. If you're still breaking out, a topical over-the-counter acne cream that contains benzoyl peroxide can help.

If your ears feel irritated from wearing your mask, it's because the elastic ear loops cause friction that can irritate the backs of your ears.

SEE ALSO: Don't use face shield as mask substitute, health officials say
EMBED More News Videos

A new study suggests that face shields nad face masks with valves are not effective in blocking viral particles.



Friedman advises to rub some petroleum jelly behind your ears. You can also switch to a tie-back mask instead of an elastic ear loop one.

"If your mask keeps slipping off, tighten it until it feels a little harder to breathe. You should also notice your mask moving in and out as you breathe," she said.

Having trouble being understood while you're wearing a mask? Friedman says you don't have to speak louder but instead, slower and more clearly, and ask other mask wearers to do the same.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED:
MASK TEST: Which masks protect those around you best? Researchers weigh in
Tips for properly washing your face mask
Mask best practices: How to avoid contamination
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessface maskskin carecoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Islamic leaders of Berkeley donate face masks, care packages amid COVID-19
San Jose allows casinos to operate outdoors
Bay Area doctors advise staying home Labor Day weekend
Meet the SF designer behind Lady Gaga's iconic masks at the MTV VMA's
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area hikers recount terrifying escape from Sierra National Forest fire
Journalists speak out after Merc quotes misogynistic blogger
Where your county lands on CA's new 4-tier reopening plan
AccuWeather Forecast: Record-shattering heat wave continues
Building a Better Bay Area: Changing Workplace
Massive crowds flock to SF beaches amid heat wave
Cal ISO lifts Stage 2 Emergency, no power outages planned
Show More
SF hits 100 degrees, 1st time since 2017
7,050-acre fire continues to rage near Yucaipa
Creek Fire: Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency in Fresno, Madera, Mariposa counties
Wildfire updates: LNU, SCU complex fires more than 90% contained
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News