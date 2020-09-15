facebook

Facebook plans to buy REI's new headquarters near Seattle

SEATTLE -- Facebook will buy REI's new and unused Bellevue campus for nearly $368 million, the social media giant said on Monday.

The move further consolidates Facebook's domain in the upscale Spring District east of Interstate 405 in Bellevue, The Seattle Times reported. Before the acquisition of the 400,000-square-foot REI offices, Facebook was already moving to occupy nearly 850,000 square feet in three Spring District buildings.

The company, which opened its first Puget Sound office in 2010 with three engineers, now employs more than 5,000 workers in dozens of locations in Seattle, Bellevue and Redmond. That places it alongside Google as the area's largest out-of-town tech employers. The Seattle area is home to Facebook's second-largest office footprint, after its headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

Our growth over the last decade is a testament to the thriving community and immense talent pool that has welcomed us with open arms,'' said Nick Raby, Facebook's director of North American real estate, in a statement. This purchase doubles downs on our investment in Bellevue and our commitment to the Pacific Northwest.''

The deal signals there is no single approach'' for white-collar employers envisioning the future of office space as work-from-home regimes stretch into their seventh month, said Greg Johnson, the CEO of Spring District developer Wright Runstad & Company.

REI decided to sell its campus after the coronavirus pandemic hammered sales, leading the outdoor equipment retailer to conclude that it couldn't afford not to sell the space. The company's work-from-home program also proved to be surprisingly successful, said Ben Steele, REI's chief customer officer. REI will rely more heavily on remote work and smaller satellite offices.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessseattlewashingtonsocial appsfacebooksocial mediacoronavirustechnologyreal estatecovid 19 pandemicjobscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FACEBOOK
Here's how to refurnish your home on a budget
Facebook will pay up to $120 to do this with your account
Facebook moves to target misinformation before election
Don't fall for this COVID-19 relief grant Facebook scam
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA wakes up to some of the worst air quality in the world
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
Pres. Trump visits CA for briefing on wildfires
SF reopens indoor gyms, salons, personal services
Building a Better Bay Area: Race and Social Justice
100 acres of land purchased as 'safe haven' for Black people
Show More
LIVE: Bay Area skies shrouded in wildfire smoke
Amazon seeking 100,000 people for warehouse jobs
What happens when we run out of names for 2020 hurricanes?
Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
Longtime San Francisco benefactor Ann Getty dies at 79
More TOP STORIES News