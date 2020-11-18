holiday

'Secret Sister' holiday gift exchange popping up on Facebook again is a scam, BBB says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you have been tagged by a friend on Facebook, inviting you to take part in the "Secret Sister" holiday gift exchange -- don't do it.

The Better Business Bureau says it's a scam that's been around for years. The newest version mentions "super easy & fun!! Especially during this pandemic!"

"You only have to buy ONE gift valued at $10 or more and send it to ONE secret sister. (Hello AMAZON). Afterwards, you will receive 6-36 gifts in return," one version of the post reads. "You'll come home to a pile of packages for days !!!"

The BBB says while it may look like innocent fun, it's really an illegal pyramid scheme.

"No matter what they claim, pyramid schemes will not make you rich. You will receive little to no money back on your "investment" or gift exchange," warned the BBB.

The BBB says providing your name, address and personal information to online friends you haven't met also makes you vulnerable to identity theft and other scams.

The bottom line is be wary of false claims.

The BBB recommends you ignore it or report the Facebook post by clicking in the upper righthand corner and selecting "report post" or "report photo."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holidayfacebookbetter business bureaugiftsu.s. & worldscamfraudconsumer
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
Walmart announces free Thanksgiving dinner for everyone
Top toys under $20 for kids
Sorry, Grinch: COVID-19 won't stop NORAD from tracking Santa
SF doctor says this holiday season has to 'suck' so others don't
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi suggests next 2 years will be her final term as speaker
Top executives with CA medical group joined Newsom at Napa Co. party
50 of the country's 100 priciest zip codes are in the Bay Area
Want to get a COVID test for the holidays? Here's what to know
COVID-19 updates: 2,883 more cases in Bay Area since Monday
PG&E appoints Patricia Poppe as new CEO
CA family accused of acting 'Black' in 'white neighborhood'
Show More
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Bay Area grocery stores running out of toilet paper, again
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
LIVE: Track rain on Live Doppler 7
Proposal would require CA companies provide free COVID-19 tests
More TOP STORIES News