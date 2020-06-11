Coronavirus

Job Hunting with Jobina: Looking for a new role? Facebook is hiring

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced Bay Area tech companies like Uber, Lyft and Airbnb to slash thousands of jobs.

However, some of those laid off workers have been able to bounce back with new roles from right up the road. "We're definitely still growing," Miranda Kalinowski, Head of Facebook Global Recruiting, said. "We're hiring."

RELATED: Coronavirus pandemic has you looking for a job? Indeed can help

The pandemic has sent Facebook into what some are calling a "hiring surge." "This feels like probably more than ever, the time that people are really using our products and services," Kalinowski said. "Whether it's Facebook, or Messenger, or WhatsApp or Instagram to keep in touch with those they would love to see face to face but can't. We really need builders to build those products and to help keep them up."

Facebook plans to hire 10,000 additional workers for its product and engineering teams by the end of the year. The company is also looking for designers, researchers and people for their communications, finance, and recruiting teams. "I looked in the Bay Area and we have about 1,500 positions that we're advertising which is really exciting," Kalinowski said.

RELATED: Author shares guide to landing entry level job post graduation

Like many companies, Facebook's roles are remote. For the first time, all internships are also remote. The interviewing process is completely virtual. Kalinowski said Facebook has a new commitment to getting a sense of candidates through authentic connections, even if its through a screen.

"You know asking them how they are to start an interview and really listening and caring about how they are," Kalinowski said. "The circumstances that they're navigating, we're having a lot of empathy obviously because we're in the same situation."

FEATURED JOB:
Company: Facebook
Position: Graphics Engineer Instagram
Job Details: Design, develop, and maintain high quality interactive rendering effects. Exploring augmented reality, face filters, environmental effects, gaming, etc. to build a fun and entertaining camera. Must have a Bachelor's or Master's degree.

You can find more on this job and others, here.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
