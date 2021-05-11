social media

US attorneys general slam Facebook's plan for kid-targeted Instagram platform

By Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

AGs slam Facebook's plan for kids' Instagram

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Facebook has come under fire for its ongoing plan for an Instagram platform targeted for kids.

A bipartisan group of 44 U.S. attorneys general sent CEO Mark Zuckerberg a joint letter, pleading with him to axe the proposal immediately, citing numerous, adverse developmental effects including cyberbullying and online predators.

RELATED: Instagram turns 10, implements new features to prevent bullying

The Menlo Park-based company said earlier this year it was considering an idea for a "parent-controlled experience."

Facebook elaborated on its plan on Monday, saying the design would give parents more oversight over their children who are already online, while promising to make every effort to protect children.

Currently, children under the age of 13 are not allowed on the app.

VIDEO: Facebook developing new video speed dating feature called 'Sparked'
EMBED More News Videos

Facebook is developing a new speed dating feature called 'Sparked' that allows users to have short video dates.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysocial appschildren's healthchildrenbusinessfacebooksocial mediatechnologyu.s. & worldinstagram
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Psychologist reacts to Facebook whistleblower's Senate testimony
Experts share advice for FB as platform trends for wrong reasons
Facebook whistleblower testifies before Congress
Zuckerberg mentor supports allegations Facebook incentivized hatred
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News