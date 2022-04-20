7 On Your Side

Oculus gifts boy replacement VR headset as father, son wait for small claims ruling against Facebook

When the man saw hundreds of similar complaints online he got upset; the large company was ignoring legions of customers.
By and Renee Koury
EMBED <>More Videos

Family waits for small claims ruling in Facebook VR headset case

ALAMO, Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay father squared off against social media giant Facebook in small claims court Monday -- all over a defective virtual reality headset sold by Facebook's Oculus VR.

Both sides are now awaiting a judge's ruling in a remarkable battle between a single dad and the high-tech powerhouse.

7 On Your Side first told Mark Redman's story in January. 7 On Your side spoke with him for his explanation why an ordinary citizen took on one of the world's biggest companies.

It began when his son Bobby's Oculus VR device broke down while still under warranty. Oculus wouldn't replace it. When Redman saw hundreds of similar complaints online he got upset; the large company was ignoring legions of customers.

RELATED: Facebook pulls out big guns to fight Bay Area father's small claim suit on faulty VR headset
EMBED More News Videos

An Alamo dad is taking Facebook to small claims court -- in a dispute that began with a faulty virtual reality headset.



"It says 'left controller not connected...'" said Bobby.

Bobby's Oculus VR headset stopped working last summer.

"It went completely blank, it wouldn't boot up at all," Bobby explained.

He father kept asking for a replacement under his warranty. Redman only got delays, then a denial.

RELATED: Are small claims assistance services worth the cost?

"They said they were out of stock. I said, 'I want my money back.' They said, 'No, we're not gonna do that, we'll give you some extra credits,'" he said.

Redman complained to the Better Business Bureau. Oculus never responded. Redman saw hundreds of similar complaints, also ignored.

The BBB gave an F rating to Oculus and its owner, Facebook.

Months later, Redman filed suit in small claims court.

"It's not about the money, it's the principle. Large companies shouldn't treat customers this way," he said.

He spent hundreds of dollars trying to find where to serve court papers.

VIDEO: Fed up with theft, SF boutique heads to small claims court over customer they say took items
EMBED More News Videos

Fed up with retail theft and the city's lack of response, a San Francisco business took a customer they say took item from them to small claims court.



Facebook sent high-powered attorneys Orrick, Herrington and Sutcliffe to try to stop the lawsuit.

Finally on Monday, Redman and his son got their day in court. Mark showed the judge a 377-page book full of documents, showing all his efforts to get Oculus to honor a warranty.

"My emails to Oculus, Bobby's emails to Oculus, my letters to the attorneys, the attorney's responses..." said Redman. "The judge was not impressed with everything they put me through. Her eyes went wide when she saw all my documentation."

"A large corporation like this, making a parent come to court and have to fight this hard to get a refund, it's egregious and outrageous," he continued.

Father and son emerged from the courtroom with a gift -- a new Oculus headset, which Facebook gave them right there in the courtroom.

"They apologized for all we went through, they were very nice..." Redman said. "They offered it as a gift to my son for everything he went through."

Now, Redman and Facebook are awaiting the judge's ruling on possible damages.

Facebook, owned by Meta platforms, didn't respond to our request for comment.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Have a question for Michael and the 7 On Your Side team? Fill out the form HERE! 7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyalamomenlo parkgadgetsoculus riftvirtual realitygamesfacebookconsumer watchtechnologyvideo game7 on your sideconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Facebook pulls out big guns to fight small claim by East Bay father
7 ON YOUR SIDE
How inflation is impacting cost of buying, maintaining a car
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Tax Day tips and freebies
Chase customer shocked to find 70 strangers added to her account
Thousands dispute FasTrak charges on Bay Area toll roads
TOP STORIES
Officials ID suspect in massive SJ Home Depot fire
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
List of Bay Area airports, public transit still requiring masks
Store owners awarded $150K after alleged racial profiling by police
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard's allegations 'heinous'
Man leads police on wild chase through several Bay Area cities
Mysterious liver disease in kids spreads to US, Europe
Show More
2 SFPD officers, 1 former officer arrested
EXCLUSIVE: Local supervisor ends vacation to help Ukrainian refugees
CA high school student fatally stabbed by trespasser on campus
Warriors' Draymond Green holds Autism Awareness basketball camp
2 Bay Area siblings get 2 kidney transplants in less than 24 hours
More TOP STORIES News