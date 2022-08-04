LIVE: Crews battling 4-alarm fire in Fairfield that prompted road closures

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a 4-alarm fire at Hancock Drive and Discovery Way in Fairfield on Thursday that prompted several road closures.

No structures are being threatened, but motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Both Hancock Drive and Discovery Way are closed to traffic.

