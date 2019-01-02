Family of woman shot, killed by SJPD make plea for details

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Family and community members made a plea to police after San Jose police shot and killed 24-year-old Jennifer Vasquez on Christmas.
RELATED: Woman dead, another injured in San Jose after officer-involved shooting following chase
They asked for the San Jose Police Department to release information about the officers involved in the shooting, and video from the incident during the news conference that was held near the location where Vasquez was shot at Leigh and Fruitdale avenues in San Jose.
They also asked that the district attorney file charges against the officers involved.