Three siblings become doctors

Having all of your children become doctors is a parent's dream. But for the Oyeniyi family, it's a reality.
Siblings Gloria, Victor and Blessing Oyeniyi have all earned the title of doctor -- a remarkable achievement for a family who came to the U.S. in search of better education and a better life.
Dr. Gloria Oyeniyi is a psychiatrist on the faculty at Baylor College of Medicine.
Dr. Blessing Oyeniyi is a first-year psychiatry resident at UT Austin Dell Medical School. Dr. Victor Oyeniyi earned his pharmacy doctorate from Texas Southern University.
