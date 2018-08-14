EDUCATION

Three siblings become doctors

EMBED </>More Videos

Siblings Gloria, Victor and Blessing Oyeniyi have all earned the title of doctor.

Having all of your children become doctors is a parent's dream. But for the Oyeniyi family, it's a reality.

Siblings Gloria, Victor and Blessing Oyeniyi have all earned the title of doctor -- a remarkable achievement for a family who came to the U.S. in search of better education and a better life.

Dr. Gloria Oyeniyi is a psychiatrist on the faculty at Baylor College of Medicine.

Dr. Blessing Oyeniyi is a first-year psychiatry resident at UT Austin Dell Medical School. Dr. Victor Oyeniyi earned his pharmacy doctorate from Texas Southern University.
For more feel good stories, photos, and video, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familydoctorsfamilybe inspiredgood newsABC13 & YoueducationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Saving on Back-to-School shopping with gift cards
Man charged over loaded gun in 4-year-old son's backpack
Celebrate lefties on Left-Handers Day!
Petition calls for LeBron James to be named Education Secretary
More education
FAMILY & PARENTING
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
This mom is thrilled to be sending her kids back to school
Imaginative toys can be cure for child's summer boredom
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Suspicious package investigation in Emeryville delays Capitol Corridor train
Oakland police officer critically injured in crash identified
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
San Francisco's new 'poop patrol' will try to find waste before you do
FBI warns banks of worldwide ATM hack threat
NC mom sends warning to other parents after mosquito bite lands 6-year-old in ICU
Median East Palo Alto home prices reaching $1M
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
Show More
Redwood City man suspected of assaulting his elderly mother dies after struggle with police
South Bay community cat garden helps feral cats get adopted
Utah firefighter killed in Mendocino Complex Fires had extensive experience
SF couple sells home, quits jobs to travel the world
The latest on missing college student Mollie Tibbetts
More News