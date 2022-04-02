fentanyl

Los Altos High School student dies from possible fentanyl poisoning

Fentanyl is "infiltrating our schools, colleges, homeless encampments, our parks and our community at large," the county said.
By Tim Johns
EMBED <>More Videos

Los Altos HS student dies from possible fentanyl poisoning

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KGO) -- A tragedy is unfolding in the Los Altos High School community.

An unidentified teenager, a student at the school, was pronounced dead Friday morning at their home.

The suspected killer? Possible fentanyl poisoning.

A statement released by The Mountain View-Los Altos Union High School District reads in part, "With profound sadness, we share the unexpected loss of a member of our Los Altos High School student body. We know that any loss, particularly that of a young person, is tragic. Our sincere condolences go out to the student's family, friends and school community."

RELATED: Santa Clara Co. to create community groups to help educate about fentanyl, treatment and prevention

The Mountain View Police Department has launched an investigation into the incident.

"We're, we're feeling it. And we have told the family that we are going to be there for them and that this is something that we feel deeply too," said Katie Nelson, a spokesperson for the Mountain View Police Department.

But this case is not an isolated incident. Santa Clara County officials have been raising alarm bells for months about the growing fentanyl crisis.

It's gotten so bad they've launched a working group focused on reducing local fentanyl deaths.

"It's infiltrating our schools, colleges, homeless encampments, our parks and our community at large," said Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez.

EXCLUSIVE: Mother reacts to murder charge against teen accused in her 12-year-old's fatal overdose
EMBED More News Videos

A 16-year-old drug dealer was arrested and charged with murder of a 12-year-old San Jose girl who died of a fentanyl overdose, according to officials.



The group's first news conference was also held on Friday.

There, they highlighted the growing number of fentanyl deaths in the county.

That number was 29 in 2019, and hit 135 in 2021.

"Unfortunately, youth are disproportionately effected and we see that half of the fatalities are in the younger age groups," said Jon Blom, whose son died of a fentanyl poisoning.

So while the investigation into Santa Clara's newest possible case continues, the Mountain View Police Department is reaching out parents for help too, asking them to talk to their children to try and avoid another deadly statistic.

"About the dangers of using any drugs and the consequences that can come from that, especially not just how they impact students but also their families," Nelson said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los altosmountain viewillegal drugsfentanylsanta clara countypoisonoverdoseteen killeddrugs
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FENTANYL
Jury finds ex-Angels staffer guilty in death of pitcher Tyler Skagg
Mexico is dominant source of fentanyl trafficked into US, report says
Santa Clara Co. to create groups for drug education, prevention
EXCLUSIVE: Mom reacts to murder charge in daughter's overdose
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
New leads in 2016 homicide, disappearance of SF mom, daughter
Will Smith resigns from Academy following Chris Rock slap backlash
Longtime ABC7 meteorologist Joel Bartlett dies at 81
Thinning snowpack indicates wider challenge across Western US
Disabled Californians plead for EDD to unlock benefits
Newly released 1950 census data is a gold mine of US history
Show More
Bay Area Muslims prepare for Ramadan with eased COVID protections
Annie spotted with new male falcon, 1 day after Grinnell's death
Woman finds out her gynecologist is also her biological father
Report claims NorCal wildfire smoke will reach 'unbearable' levels
New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026, up from 24 mpg
More TOP STORIES News