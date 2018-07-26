FIRE INFO

Highway 41/Wawona Road is closed from the Yosemite Valley, through Wawona, to the park's south gate.

Highway 140 is closed from 1.9 miles east of Midpines to the Cedar Lodge area.

Big Oak Flat Road is closed from the Highway 120 junction at Crane Flat to the Yosemite Valley.

El Portal Trailer Court

Incline Rd from Clearing House to the last BLM campground

Cedar Lodge/Indian Flat Campground

Savage's Trading Post

El Portal Trailer Court

Rancheria Flat - Government Housing

Old El Portal (including Yosemite View Lodge)

Foresta

Yosemite West

Old Yosemite Road

Ponderosa Basin

Anderson Valley

Lush Meadows

Triangle Road from Darrah Road in the Lushmeadows area to Hwy 49 South and all side roads

East Westfall Road to Chowchilla Mountain Road and all side roads

Tip Top Road from Triangle Road to Gunther Road including Gunther Road

Highway 49 South from Stumpfield Mountain Rd to the Mariposa Madera County Line (including Kimble Rd, Stumpfield Mountain Rd, Watt Rd)

Ponderosa Basin

Triangle Rd from Jerseydale Rd to Hwy 49 South (including all side roads)

Darrah Rd from Triangle to Sherrod Rd

East side of Hwy 49S from Darrah Rd to Harris Rd (including Boyer Rd, Woodland Area, Wass Rd, Tip Top Rd)

New Life Christian Church (at capacity) - 5089 Cole Rd, Mariposa

- 5089 Cole Rd, Mariposa Mariposa Elementary School - 5044 Jones St, Mariposa CA 95338

Mountain Christian Center - 40299 CA-49, Oakhurst CA 93644

As the Ferguson Fire continues to grow, major closures are happening to help with the massive firefight.The National Park Service closed the Yosemite Valley and the Wawona areas, as well as the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias to visitors as the fire creeps closer. Thick smoke has made the air in many parts of the National Park unhealthy and could lead to unsafe driving conditions on Highway 41, the main route between Fresno and the park.As of Thursday morning, the Ferguson Fire has burned 43,299 acres, and containment is up to 27-percent. There are currently 5,236 structures threatened by the fire.But fire officials have slowly begun to lift some of the evacuation orders. Residents of Jerseydale and Sweetwater Ridge Road were allowed to return home on Wednesday. But earlier in the day, new evacuations were ordered for the north side of Triangle Road, from Vista Lago to east Westfall and all side roads to the north. The north side of East Westfall to Old Mill and all side roads to the North were also evacuated.Firefighters have been challenged by the fire, which has now been burning for 13 days. The fire is burning in very rough terrain, with very hot conditions, and limited access, requiring significant air support.With every day, there's danger in the firefight, as well as outside of it.Nearly 3,700 fire personnel are aggressively attacking the flames. The fire has injured seven firefighters and killed one Cal Fire employee, dozer operator Braden Varney.Fire officials are working very closely with the residents affected in this fire.There will be a meeting Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. at the Greeley Hill Community Center on Fiske Road in Coulterville.These areas are currently under a mandatory evacuation:Thursday, July 26 at 6 pmMariposa Fairgrounds - Sequoia Hall5007 Fairgrounds RoadMariposa CA 95338Small Animals:SPCA5599 California 49Mariposa CA 95338Large Animals:Mariposa County Fairgrounds5007 Fairgrounds RoadMariposa CA 95338