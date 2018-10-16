MEGA MILLIONS

Mega Millions prize grows to $868 million

A Mega Millions sign is pictured in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Mega Millions prize is getting closer to $1 billion after no jackpot winning ticket was drawn Tuesday night.

Lottery officials increased the estimated jackpot for Friday night's drawing $868 million.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday were: 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and Mega Ball 9. A ticket matching all but the mega number was sold in a Safeway store in San Francisco, according to lottery officials.

RELATED: Numbers drawn for $667M Mega Millions jackpot

The record lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.

Although the Mega Millions prize has grown larger, the odds of winning remain the same, at a dismal one in 302.5 million.

The cash option for Friday's drawing would be $494 million.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financemega millionspowerballlotteryjackpotgamblingSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEGA MILLIONS
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $868 million
Mega Millions fever hits San Jose liquor store
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $654M for Tuesday drawing
More mega millions
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $868 million
Mega Millions fever hits San Jose liquor store
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $654M for Tuesday drawing
US stocks fall as banks see losses
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Despite two jobs, Oakland woman lives in her car
YouTube back up after being hit by major outage
WWII-era plane crashes into golf course fence near Livermore Airport
Cab drivers protest SFMTA's proposals outside city hall
﻿City of San Jose approves contract for safe parking pilot program
Pilot voter registration drive for high school students in San Jose
Oakland Zoo responds to fence jumper
Warriors unveil 2017-2018 NBA Championship rings ahead of home opener
Show More
Mega Millions fever hits San Jose liquor store
Warriors beat Thunder 108-100 in home opener
Study says Uber, Lyft making San Francisco traffic worse, but drivers disagree
Oakland Mayor outraged with President Trump after ICE raids
Some Lake County residents endure prolonged power outage due to high fire danger
More News