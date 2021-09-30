building fire

Massive 3-alarm fire fueled by burning pallets erupts at commercial facility in Southern CA

CARSON, Calif -- More than 75 firefighters are responding to a massive 3-alarm fire at a commercial facility in Carson Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Video from above the scene shows the fire being fueled by hundreds of burning pallets.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says it received reports of fire and smoke coming from the rear of the building.



It's unclear what prompted the fire. Residents in the area are urged to stay away from the area as crews battle the blaze.
