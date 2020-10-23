Bay Area bracing for most powerful winds of season, fire danger spikes

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is bracing for a serious spike in critical fire conditions with some of the most powerful winds of the season heading our way.ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco calls it the "strongest offshore event" of the season that will begin to unfold Sunday."It could rival the Kincade Fire of last year and wine country fire on 2017," said Nicco. "That's how fast the winds are going to be."The focus is on a 48-hour window from 11 a.m. Sunday until 11 a.m. Tuesday."The most dangerous winds could cause damage, bringing trees down and power lines down," said Nicco.Homeowners should prepare for items outside their home to blow over so "make sure you bring everything in, tie it down, and get rid of all the flammable fuel that may be around your house," said Nicco.Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows lower elevations could get hit with gusts of up to 50 mph from 4 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday."Up in the mountains we could have gusts of up to 70 mph and even higher," added Nicco."The explosion of fast winds will work their way from north to south, across the Bay Area," said Nicco. "This is a very serious situation unfolding."