City of Berkeley warns residents of critical fire danger, high winds expected in Bay Area Sunday

High winds along with dry conditions "are expected to create the most dangerous fire weather Berkeley has seen so far this year," according to a warning posted Friday on the Berkeley city manager's web page.
"The narrow, windy street network in the Berkeley hills can get crowded quickly. The more people who leave the area in advance, the more space there will be on roads if an evacuation is required," the city posted on its website.
Winds could reach 70 mph or higher over ridges and peaks late Sunday and early Monday, mainly in the North and East Bay hills, according to the National Weather Service. The strongest gusts will likely come Sunday night into Monday morning, forecasters said.
ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco calls it the "strongest offshore event" of the season that will begin to unfold Sunday.
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the East Bay Hills, North Bay Mountains, and the Diablo from 11 a.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. An additional Red Flag Warning is in effect for the North and East Bay valleys, San Francisco Peninsula, Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, and the Santa Clara Valley, from 8 p.m. Sunday through 11 a.m. Monday.
We have overlapping Red Flag Warnings this weekend. The first starts 11am Sunday and lasts until Tuesday morning. The second starts 8pm Sunday and is shorter: ending Monday morning. The image below showing the timing of different zones and what to expect. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ChmpEgkkTL— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 24, 2020
All residents should be on heightened alert and make sure phones are charged, according to the Berkeley city officials. Residents who live east of Claremont Avenue and residents of Panoramic Hill should also prepare for potential power shutoffs, officials said.
Several public parks in the East Bay hills will be closed Sunday in anticipation of high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation that will combine to pose a significant fire risk, the East Bay Regional Parks District said Friday.
The closures include Anthony Chabot Regional Park, Claremont Canyon Regional Preserve, Huckleberry Botanic Regional Preserve, Kennedy Grove Regional Recreation Area, Lake Chabot Regional Park, Leona Canyon Open Space Regional Preserve, Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park, Roberts Regional Recreation Area, Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve, Tilden Regional Park and Wildcat Canyon Regional Park.
The parks will be closed from Sunday through Monday due to the increased chance of fires, according to the Parks District.
Fire danger will be extreme due to expected high winds, low humidity, and dry vegetation. High winds also cause falling trees and branches, which can cause injury," EBRPD said on their website.
Parks District Fire Department and CAL FIRE officials will staff multiple affected parks. People found trespassing in the closed parks will be subject to a fine or arrest.
Up-to-date information on the park closures can be found here.
Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows lower elevations could get hit with gusts of up to 50 mph from 4 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday.
"Up in the mountains we could have gusts of up to 70 mph and even higher," added Nicco.
"The explosion of fast winds will work their way from north to south, across the Bay Area," said Nicco. "This is a very serious situation unfolding."
CAL FIRE Division Chief Ben Nicholls says his air tankers are ready, standing by at the Santa Rosa air attack base loaded with 1,200 pounds of fire retardant.
These aircraft, along with a new heli-tanker which carries 3,000 gallons of water, are ready for takeoff if a fire breaks out this weekend.
"This puts us on guard coming into this wind event, we have a lot of land that hasn't burned, all it takes is one ignition source," said Nicholls.
In preparation for dangerous fire conditions across the state, the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has strategically prepositioned critical fire resources to include strike teams of fire engines, firefighters, hand crews, water tenders, helicopters, dispatchers and overhead staff in nine counties across the state. See the list here.
Bay City News contributed to this report.