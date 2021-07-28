July is pet fire safety month

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Our pets are family members and we want to keep them safe at all times.
Every year, 500,000 pets suffer from smoke inhalation and 40,000 pets die from home fires.
Since it's Pet Fire Safety Month, below are some tips from Kidde Fire Safety to help keep your pets safe from fires.
- Make sure you have a working smoke alarm. You can test your smoke detector by pressing and holding the button located on its surface. If the siren sounds nonexistent or weak, it's time to replace your batteries. Replace your alarm every ten years.
- Place a "Pets Inside" window cling on your property. The clings or decals can be placed at entrances or exits to alert firefighters that your furry friend will need rescuing, in case of an emergency.
- When you're away, confine your pets to keep them out of mischief. Try gating or crating your pet when you leave the house to keep them safe. Crate or gate near an entrance or exit so First Responders can act quickly in an emergency.
Nearly 1,000 home fires each year are accidentally started by pets. Counter surfing pets who jump up to the stove top or counter for leftovers can cause fires and become very ill if they ingest food or cleaning materials. Keep food out of sight or stored away.
Sharon Cooksey, Safety Educator, Kidde, was excited to announce that this month they've partnered with Sara Carson, celebrity dog trainer, to provide simple at-home tips that train your pet to respond positively to the sound of a smoke or carbon monoxide (CO) alarm. Find more information here.
