Glass Fire: 68,000 evacuated in Sonoma County as firefighters battle hot spots

California firefighters battled destructive new wildfires in wine country north of San Francisco Monday as strong winds fanned flames in the already badly scorched state. See scenes from the Glass Incident and other fires in the video above.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- The devastation is extensive in the Skyhawk neighborhood in Santa Rosa Monday as the Glass Fire tears through the North Bay.Flames shot out of a home that had previously burned in Skyhawk as a hot spot flared up Monday night, less than 24 hours after the destruction occurred."It's unfortunate what we're going through," says Joe Burroughs of Santa Rosa. Smoke and flames were still in sight of the Skyhawk neighborhood where Burroughs lives on Monday night. He stayed at his house and, Monday morning, he witnessed the homes across the street burning. His home was spared but others were not so lucky.Monday afternoon, the attention switched to Trione-Annadel State Park, where ABC7 News was on the front line with firefighters. Crews there were in the midst of a controlled 5-acre burn."The term 'fighting fire with fire...' we have to do that a lot, especially when we have the winds and conditions that we've been dealing with lately," says Captain Jason Jones of the Sonoma County Fire District. Firefighters say winds died down Monday, allowing them to burn that small area and do so with no problems.While homes did burn Monday morning, ABC7 News wasn't alerted to any additional houses that burned Monday evening in Santa Rosa -- some good news for the more than 68,000 people evacuated in Sonoma County."Kinda been here, done that. We got out of here a little quicker before but it seems like it's becoming a pattern and I don't want to get too acquainted to this evacuation stuff," says Mike Ossendeck, who came back to his evacuated neighborhood Monday to search for his cat.