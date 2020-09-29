Glass Fire

Glass Fire: 68,000 evacuated in Sonoma County as firefighters battle hot spots

By JR Stone
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- The devastation is extensive in the Skyhawk neighborhood in Santa Rosa Monday as the Glass Fire tears through the North Bay.

Flames shot out of a home that had previously burned in Skyhawk as a hot spot flared up Monday night, less than 24 hours after the destruction occurred.

"It's unfortunate what we're going through," says Joe Burroughs of Santa Rosa. Smoke and flames were still in sight of the Skyhawk neighborhood where Burroughs lives on Monday night. He stayed at his house and, Monday morning, he witnessed the homes across the street burning. His home was spared but others were not so lucky.

Monday afternoon, the attention switched to Trione-Annadel State Park, where ABC7 News was on the front line with firefighters. Crews there were in the midst of a controlled 5-acre burn.

VIDEO: Smoke, flames in Northern California wine country as fires rage
EMBED More News Videos

California firefighters battled destructive new wildfires in wine country north of San Francisco Monday as strong winds fanned flames in the already badly scorched state. See scenes from the Glass Incident and other fires in the video above.



"The term 'fighting fire with fire...' we have to do that a lot, especially when we have the winds and conditions that we've been dealing with lately," says Captain Jason Jones of the Sonoma County Fire District. Firefighters say winds died down Monday, allowing them to burn that small area and do so with no problems.
While homes did burn Monday morning, ABC7 News wasn't alerted to any additional houses that burned Monday evening in Santa Rosa -- some good news for the more than 68,000 people evacuated in Sonoma County.

"Kinda been here, done that. We got out of here a little quicker before but it seems like it's becoming a pattern and I don't want to get too acquainted to this evacuation stuff," says Mike Ossendeck, who came back to his evacuated neighborhood Monday to search for his cat.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa rosadestroyed homeswildfirecal fireglass firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders, warnings in North Bay
What we know about the fires burning in the Bay Area
GLASS FIRE
Thousands evacuate from Glass Fire in North Bay
Video shows massive destruction from Glass Fire in North Bay
Live updates: Sonoma Raceway campground open for wildfire evacuees
LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders, warnings in North Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands evacuate from Glass Fire in North Bay
LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders, warnings in North Bay
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Video shows massive destruction from Glass Fire in North Bay
Restaurant at Meadowood burned in Glass Fire
Live updates: Sonoma Raceway campground open for wildfire evacuees
What we know about the fires burning in the Bay Area
Show More
Following 60-hour shift, firefighter rushes to save home
Titans, Vikings suspend activities after positive COVID-19 tests
Glass Fire destroys parts of famed Napa Valley winery
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Sonoma Marin Fairground evacuee shelter at full capacity
More TOP STORIES News