Fisherman's Wharf fire: Drone captures before and after images of Pier 45 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Officials are still trying to determine the cause of a massive fire that engulfed Pier 45 at San Francisco's famed Fisherman's Wharf on May 23. ABC7's DRONEVIEW7 was over the site on March 17 and again weeks later as investigators sifted through the debris.The building was used by local fishermen to store equipment and process fish, including the region's annual Dungeness crab harvest.