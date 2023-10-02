Fleet Week is good to go next week. The annual air show was in danger of being grounded if Congress had not approved a stopgap spending bill.

'Angels will fly': Military ships en route to SF after Fleet Week cleared for takeoff

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's relief in the Bay Area, now that a government shutdown has been averted.

Events like San Francisco's Fleet Week are good to go next week. The annual air show was in danger of being grounded if Congress had not approved a stop-gap spending bill. Local businesses say they are ready for visitors.

Get ready for the heart-pounding rumble of jet engines over San Francisco. The U.S. Navy says the Blue Angels are clear for takeoff.

"Fleet week is happening. The Blue Angels will fly," said U.S. Navy spokesperson Brian O'Rourke.

But 24 hours ago, he wasn't sure if a looming government shutdown would cancel most of the famous air show.

"I would say the suspense and drama has come down and excitment has gone up. I'll tell you the sailors and Marines are very happy they're coming up here for Fleet Week. It was a little suspenseful over the past several days but everyone has been looking forward to this trip for months," said O'Rourke.

Navy and Marine ships are now en route from San Diego, setting a course for the Bay.

It's our busiest weekend of the year, Fleet Week," said Troy Reese.

Troy Reese says Fleet Week is just what his Louisiana-style cafe on The Embarcadero needs now. Business has not returned to pre-pandemic levels, but he hopes next week will be a game-changer.

"We're overstocking the restaurant for the large crowds, keeping later hours," Reese said.

Fisherman's Wharf is looking for a boost in business after a dip in tourism due to the pandemic.

"Fleet Week is a huge event for the city and the Bay Area. It's the standard everyone looks forward to," said Randall Scott from the Fisherman's Wharf Community Benefit District.

The Laboriel Family from Sacramento say they'll be back in a few days to join thousands on the waterfront looking for a Blue Angels fix.

"We're excited. It's going to bring money into San Francisco, excited it's happening. Government shutdown -- we're happy it didn't happen. We're excited Fleet Week is back," said Rebecca Laboriel.

