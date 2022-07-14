fire

Crews consider flooding Pittsburg marsh land to extinguish fire causing poor air quality

"It got so bad I had to turn my lights on."
By Ryan Curry
EMBED <>More Videos

Crews consider flooding Pittsburg marsh to extinguish smoky fire

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews continue to battle the marsh fire burning on the Pittsburg and Bay Point border on Thursday.

They say forward progress is stopped, but there are spots of the land still smoldering, which is causing smoke to still rise and affect nearby neighborhoods.

"It got so bad, I had to turn my lights on," said Antioch resident Laurie Payne referring to the smoke.

RELATED: Crews monitor for flare ups of Pittsburg fire from weekend
EMBED More News Videos

Contra Costa fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire burning in Pittsburg on Saturday.



Contra Costa Fire says they only way to put out the fire officially is to flood the marshland. They say they cannot get crews on the ground because the land can sink several feet at any minute.

They are working with the property owner and local officials to make sure they get clearance to flood the area still smoldering.

"I know they are trying, but they need to put the fire out," Payne said. "I have allergy-related asthma and this smoke is making it worse."

RELATED: Crews contain 3-alarm commercial fire that threatened Vallejo mobile home park

Contra Costa Health put out an advisory to residents about the bad air quality. They are advising people to limit time outside because the smoke is covering nearby towns.

However, residents like Payne don't have air conditioning and have to battle with smelling the smoke or having a hot house.

"When you are at home you have to keep your windows and doors closed," she said. "They just have to find a way to put this out."


If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pittsburgbay pointbrush firefirecal fire
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
TIPS: How to help, stay safe during and after a wildfire
Forward progress stopped in grass fire Benicia, firefighters say
Fire that shut down I-880 in Oakland fully contained, officials say
Crews monitor for flare ups of Pittsburg fire from weekend
TOP STORIES
Ivana Trump dies at 73
Controversy at pop-up monkeypox vaccine clinic in Berkeley
Monterey Co. shark attack survivor describes chilling encounter
EXCLUSIVE: New SF DA explains how she plans to clean up city
Man charged with rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area Highland Park shooting survivor speaks out
Trump tried to call a witness who has not been seen in Jan. 6 hearings
Show More
Texas dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit golfers' van, NTSB says
Romance scam making its way to cryptocurrency investments, warns feds
Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, son
Twitter back up after apparent massive outage
Search for solutions after bunker with weapons found near SJ school
More TOP STORIES News