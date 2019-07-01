bay area life

Adventure awaits in the sun-soaked Livermore Valley

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Home to one of California's oldest wine regions, the Livermore Valley is bursting with culture and a strong wine heritage. It all began with a passion for grape growing driven forward by Robert Livermore, who planted various cuttings of grape vines in the valley to cultivate Livermore's rich wine history.

Adventure awaits with countless opportunities to explore the sun-sun soaked community of Livermore. Visit family-owned establishments and meet the dedicated winemakers who share a passion for the valley. Sip exclusive wine from wineries ranging from rustic barn-like settings to lush gardens.

Hop on a bike and pedal your way through 27 miles of country road stopping at scenic locations and farm-to-fork restaurants. Or take a tour through the valley on a trolley with a wine glass in hand. The possibilities are endless in Livermore!

Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association (LVWA)

The LVWA is committed to advancing, protecting and promoting the quality vineyards, wines and experiences of the Livermore Valley Wine Country. With a wide variety of online resources featuring wine maps, event lists, and more, LVWA's website helps you plan your perfect trip to the Livermore Valley!

For more information, visit this page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklivermorewinewine industrybay area lifewhere you live
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BAY AREA LIFE
Rapidly grow your business with ClickFunnels
Best concert food at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Washington Hospital cures chronic wounds
Invisalign First delivers straight teeth to kids
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News