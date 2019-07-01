Adventure awaits in the sun-soaked Livermore Valley

Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association (LVWA)

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Home to one of California's oldest wine regions, the Livermore Valley is bursting with culture and a strong wine heritage. It all began with a passion for grape growing driven forward by Robert Livermore, who planted various cuttings of grape vines in the valley to cultivate Livermore's rich wine history.Adventure awaits with countless opportunities to explore the sun-sun soaked community of Livermore. Visit family-owned establishments and meet the dedicated winemakers who share a passion for the valley. Sip exclusive wine from wineries ranging from rustic barn-like settings to lush gardens.Hop on a bike and pedal your way through 27 miles of country road stopping at scenic locations and farm-to-fork restaurants. Or take a tour through the valley on a trolley with a wine glass in hand. The possibilities are endless in Livermore!The LVWA is committed to advancing, protecting and promoting the quality vineyards, wines and experiences of the Livermore Valley Wine Country. With a wide variety of online resources featuring wine maps, event lists, and more, LVWA's website helps you plan your perfect trip to the Livermore Valley!