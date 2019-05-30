Healthy, not healthy? Take the quiz before you give your kids these 3 common treats

In this Modern Mom segment, Bay Area mom and author of the upcoming "Half the Sugar, All the Love" cookbook, Jennifer Tyler Lee, puts ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze to the "Healthy, Not Healthy" test. Lee offers some creative, healthy alternatives to sugar-laden treats.
1. Fruit juice. Healthy or not healthy? Not healthy. Fruit juice often contains just as much sugar as soda. So instead of fruit juice, Lee suggests giving kids a hint of fruit flavor and a lot of fun by making fruity ice cubes. Simply throw blueberries, mango or pineapple chunks, cucumber or whatever fruit or veggie you like into an ice cube tray. Add water and freeze. The result is ice cubes that both colorful and delicious when melted.
2. Energy Bars. Healthy or not healthy? Eating a store-bought energy bar is basically equivalent to eating a whole candy bar in terms of sugar. Lee suggests making your own no-bake, no sugar energy bites. Hers can be made with peanut butter or any time of butter, including a nut-free version using unsweetened sunflower seed butter. You add dates for natural sweetness and fiber, oats for additional fiber, flax seed and a little vanilla. Process, formed into dough balls and rolled in shredded coconut. Easy to take on the go.
3. Fruit popsicles. Healthy or not healthy? Not healthy. Most store-bought fruit pops contain as much sugar as ice cream sandwiches. Lee suggests making your own sugar-free mango frozen yogurt pops. Creamy and naturally sweetened.
